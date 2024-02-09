Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$149.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$180.11.

TSE:TRI traded up C$3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$213.09. 115,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,595. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$154.95 and a twelve month high of C$213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$195.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$182.24.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,853.20. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,853.20. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,367.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

