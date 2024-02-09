Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$210.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$180.11.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$213.09. 115,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,595. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$154.95 and a 52-week high of C$213.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at C$32,853.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. Company insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

