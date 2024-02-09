ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart Sells 6,071 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 6,071 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $12,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.98 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $212.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

TDUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,783,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 191,031 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

