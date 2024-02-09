TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.86.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$26.09 and a 12 month high of C$34.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

