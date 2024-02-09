Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $2.08 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and $31.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00004374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015541 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,540.78 or 0.99970469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00182674 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,484,001 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,459,815.179297 with 3,458,177,202.005687 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.06770517 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $27,765,267.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.