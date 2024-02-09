Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $204,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $574,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 675.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

