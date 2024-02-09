Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $37.88.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
