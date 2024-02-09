TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

TOWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after buying an additional 678,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,040,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

