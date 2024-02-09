Traders Purchase High Volume of Doximity Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,407 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 226% compared to the average volume of 1,658 call options.

Doximity Stock Up 7.6 %

DOCS stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,046. Doximity has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Doximity by 177.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

