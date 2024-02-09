Traders Purchase High Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 232,901 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,455 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,432,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $5.46 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of -0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

