Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,525 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 348% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,680 put options.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.52. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

