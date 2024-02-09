TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.30% of TransDigm Group worth $141,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,133.53. 19,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,211. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,028.23 and a 200-day moving average of $933.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,050.50.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

