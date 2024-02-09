Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 165,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,663. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $35,783.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $35,783.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $439,024. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 46.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 132,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $431,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

