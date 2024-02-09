Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Lowered to “Tender” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$15.17 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TSE TCN opened at C$14.82 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.03 and a 12 month high of C$15.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$167.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.06 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.0192044 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Berman purchased 42,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,058.46. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

