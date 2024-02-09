Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down to $22.55

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $22.03. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 544,791 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -125.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.