trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Cut to $2.25

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $6.25 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.34.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. trivago has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of trivago by 55.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in trivago in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

