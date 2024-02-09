Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Cut by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

