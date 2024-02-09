TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) General Counsel Acquires $12,876.03 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.81 per share, for a total transaction of $12,876.03. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TrustCo Bank Corp NY

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.