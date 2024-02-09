TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.58 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.240-0.300 EPS.

TTMI traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 517,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,882. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

