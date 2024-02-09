Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 127.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 4.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.09, for a total transaction of $2,092,100.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,279.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,028 shares of company stock worth $13,248,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.93. 64,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $451.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

