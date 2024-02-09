Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $490.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $435.18 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $451.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.09, for a total value of $2,092,100.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,279.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.09, for a total value of $2,092,100.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,279.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

