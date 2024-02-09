Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Mizuho

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Shares of UBER opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $73.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

