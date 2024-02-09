Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down to $127.13

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $127.13, but opened at $123.62. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $133.82, with a volume of 39,577 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BWS Financial dropped their target price on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

