UBS Group AG Buys 953,251 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $354,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,874 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,855,167. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 118.87%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

