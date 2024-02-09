UBS Group AG Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.71% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $335,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.53. 415,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,735. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

