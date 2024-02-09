UBS Group AG Has $290.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,858,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.79% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $290,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. 870,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,095. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

