UBS Group AG Has $375.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.04% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $375,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after purchasing an additional 397,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 957,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,791. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

