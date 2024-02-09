UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

