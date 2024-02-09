UBS Group AG Sells 12,969 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $326,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $263.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,447. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $264.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.