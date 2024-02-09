UBS Group Cuts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $308.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $333.00 to $308.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.93.

Get AON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Trading Up 1.8 %

AON opened at $307.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. AON has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.