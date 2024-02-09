UBS Group Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $148.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $150.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.57. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

