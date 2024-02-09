UBS Group Raises Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $65.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Kemper alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

Kemper Trading Up 0.7 %

Kemper Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $58.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,701,000 after buying an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,447,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,140,000 after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,584 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.