UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Up to $24.36

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.36, but opened at $25.22. UiPath shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 4,990,138 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. William Blair assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

UiPath Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -93.03 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

