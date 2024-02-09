Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.0 %

ULTA opened at $519.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.