Ultra Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $63.48 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.33 or 0.00533362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00168630 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00018268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020611 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1717692 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,262,442.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.