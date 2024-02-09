Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.62) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($62.18) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 4,300 ($53.90) to GBX 4,600 ($57.67) in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,101 ($51.41).

Get Unilever alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Company Profile

LON:ULVR traded down GBX 20.98 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,003.52 ($50.19). 3,537,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,172. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.20). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,808.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,929.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09. The stock has a market cap of £100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,440.11, a PEG ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.