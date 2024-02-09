United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $41.62

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.62, but opened at $42.86. United Airlines shares last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 2,276,895 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

