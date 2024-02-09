United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $147.90 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

