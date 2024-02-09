United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $175.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPS. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.29.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.16. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.