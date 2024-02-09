Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Plans $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.83. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80.

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Universal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

