Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Unum Group by 401.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after buying an additional 1,312,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.