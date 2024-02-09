USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$920.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.3 million.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $50.53. 8,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,797. The firm has a market cap of $966.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

