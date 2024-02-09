V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

V2X stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 0.78. V2X has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that V2X will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in V2X by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in V2X by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in V2X in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in V2X by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

