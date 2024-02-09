Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $7.98. Valneva shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 1,031 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VALN

Valneva Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $561.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.