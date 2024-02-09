Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valvoline Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.39. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Valvoline by 40.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.