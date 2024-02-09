Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 60,767 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,767 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.30% of Plug Power worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,176,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,498,000 after acquiring an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after acquiring an additional 303,185 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

