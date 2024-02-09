Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 9,147 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $186.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.45. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

