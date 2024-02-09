Van ECK Associates Corp Has $11.69 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

