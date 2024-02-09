Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.87 Million Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.66% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $103,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $892.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.26 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.