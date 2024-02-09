Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.71 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,121 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ford Motor by 349.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

F stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.