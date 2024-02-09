Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNI opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $129.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

